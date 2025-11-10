Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate kicks off 12th edition

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Policy Centre (EPC) opened today the 12th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate (ADSD) under the theme “Shifting Hegemony and Adapting to a New Global Order.”

The annual gathering convenes leading policymakers, strategists and scholars to examine the forces reshaping global politics and regional security.

Opening the two-day Debate, EPC President Dr. Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, welcomed participants and emphasised that ADSD has become a premier platform for strategic analysis and forward-looking dialogue, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as an essential convener on critical regional and international issues.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, reflected on the rising human cost of conflict across the Middle East, stressing that ordinary civilians continue to pay the price for political division and failed decision-making.

While acknowledging the scale of crises confronting the region, he noted that the current moment presents a rare opportunity for genuine progress. Hope, he said, depends on recognising the major strategic shifts underway and transforming them into tangible political solutions capable of delivering sustainable peace.

Dr. Gargash underscored that lasting stability cannot emerge from military action. He highlighted the UAE’s diplomatic and humanitarian efforts across Gaza, Sudan and other conflict zones, pointing to the Gaza peace plan and the Quad initiative as key frameworks enabling Arab partners and the international community, working alongside US leadership, to advance a ceasefire and address long-standing grievances.

In Sudan, he emphasised that the Quad mechanism offers a realistic path toward ending the war, restoring humanitarian access and setting the foundation for a civilian-led transition.

He added that changing political dynamics in Lebanon and Syria may allow for renewed engagement and fresh openings for stabilisation.

Turning to broader regional realities, Dr. Gargash described the Middle East as a dynamic crossroads where East meets West and where trade, connectivity and technology increasingly shape strategic influence.

He outlined three core drivers guiding the UAE’s foreign and domestic policy: strategic autonomy that enables balanced, interest-driven decision-making; an economic vision rooted in diversification, sustainability and global competitiveness; and a technological agenda aimed at positioning the UAE at the forefront of the future economy through innovation, advanced industry and AI integration.

He noted that the UAE’s investments in clean energy, advanced technology, innovation and human capital reflect a determined effort not just to prepare for the future but to help shape it. As a regional hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, the UAE seeks to act as a connector of economies and a bridge for stability, prosperity and peace.

Dr. Gargash also reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to a rules-based international system, multilateralism and sustainable global cooperation. He pointed to the country’s active engagement in platforms such as the G20 and BRICS, describing these venues as essential for strengthening global economic connectivity. He highlighted the UAE’s expanding network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements and its pioneering role in climate action as central pillars of its strategy to promote stability and shared development.

In her opening address, Dr. Al-Ketbi noted that the theme of this year’s debate – “Shifting Hegemony and Adapting to a New Global Order” – reflects deepening imbalances within the international system, highlighted by the failure of major powers to prevent the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the continued erosion of norms that once sustained the liberal international order.

The EPC President highlighted the UAE’s development model and its growing recognition as a driver of regional stability.

On the first day of the forum, a session on the UAE and leadership in Artificial Intelligence was held. It was attended remotely via video conferencing by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, along with Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government Cyber Security Council, and Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, Executive Director of the Office of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies at the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi.

ADSD 2025 is set to examine the evolving contours of great power competition and the accelerating shifts in the global order. Special focus will be placed on developments in the Middle East.