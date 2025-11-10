Sharjah Airport launches Home Check-In service

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport (SAA) has announced the launch of its Home Check-In service, as part of its ongoing efforts to provide exceptional services that facilitate smooth travel processes and to save passengers' time and effort.

This new offering allows passengers travelling through Sharjah Airport to complete all check-in procedures smoothly from home and proceed directly to passport control upon arrival at the airport with ease and convenience.

This service can be booked through Sharjah Airport’s official website www.sharjahairport.ae, by calling the designated number 800745424, or via the “SHJ Home Check-In” mobile app.

It is required to book the service at least 8 hours prior to the flight’s departure time, offering passengers a seamless option especially during peak travel periods.

A specialised team from Sharjah Airport will handle all procedures, starting from issuing the boarding pass to collecting luggage from the passenger’s home, workplace, or hotel.

The service is designed to meet the needs of various traveller segments, including families and business passengers who seek the highest levels of speed, accuracy, and flexibility in their journeys.

The Home Check-In service is offered in flexible and diverse packages tailored to the number of bags, starting with the Coral Package priced at AED145, which includes one to two bags, the Silver Package at AED165 for three to four bags, and the Gold Package at AED185, covering up to six bags.

For additional luggage, a fee of AED20 will apply for each extra bag, in accordance with the airline’s baggage policy. This service is currently available in its first phase, covering various areas within the city of Sharjah only, ensuring easy access for a wide segment of passengers.

Sharjah Airport Authority continues to adopt the latest technologies and offer innovative solutions to enhance the travel experience in line with the highest international standards. This service reflects the SAA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring passenger satisfaction by providing a comfortable and seamless travel experience that aligns with their evolving expectations and needs.