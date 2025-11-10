Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority organises workshops on safer, smarter digital skills

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE), has announced a series of awareness sessions and workshops, to be held under the UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact and in parallel with preparations for the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025.

Aligned with the theme 'Raising Safe and Smart Digital Natives,' the sessions aim to support students, families, and educators in helping children use technology in safer, more positive ways.

Meta will lead a set of workshops in schools, in collaboration with Digital Bridge. The sessions focus on helping families navigate technology, from managing screen time and supporting children online to building healthy and positive digital habits at home.

e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, will host an online session on cybersecurity to help students use the internet safely and responsibly. The session will guide them on how to stay safe online, treat others with respect, and protect themselves from cyberbullying. It aims to boost students’ confidence in the digital world and encourage positive, mindful use of technology.

Yango Play will deliver a workshop titled “Safe Screens, Smart Choices by Yango Play”, which will take place in one school in partnership with Ministry of Education,” focusing on educational content for students, parents, and educators. It will emphasise the importance of age-appropriate content, parental controls, and creating a safer digital experience for young users.

Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director, Special Projects & Partnerships at ECA, said, “Technology is now part of every family’s story - and it’s on us to make sure it’s a story of safety, confidence, and connection. The Pact commitment and these awareness sessions are a promise to promote online safety, responsible screen use, and promoting healthy digital habits for the whole family: and that we will come together, as governement, parents, teachers, and tech companies, to give them a digital world they can trust. By strengthening protections and nurturing digital wisdom, we can turn screens into spaces of learning, creativity, and care.”

Dr. Omar Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-Secretary for School Operations Sector (Abu Dhabi), said, “Launching the UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact is a significant step toward equipping our children with the tools they need to thrive in the digital world. At the Ministry of Education, we are dedicated to embedding digital literacy and AI ethics into our curriculum, preparing smart and conscientious generations who will navigate the digital world effectively and shape the future confidently. Our partnership with ECA and e& is testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring that our young people – grow into digitally empowered, confident, and ethical leaders of tomorrow.”

The UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact was signed during the World Government Summit 2025. It is led by the Digital Wellbeing Council and the ECA, in coordination with the Office of International Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Interior, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), and the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. The Pact signatories are META, Google, TikTok, Snapchat, X, Yango Play, Samsung, e& UAE, and du, and together they aim to co-create safer and more responsible digital experiences for children and youth.