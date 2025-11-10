Sharjah launches ‘From Page to Screen’ initiative to adapt Arabic literature into television, film drama

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In a landmark move that strengthens integration between publishing and drama production in the Arab world, the Sharjah Literary Agency (SLA) has partnered with Cedars Art Production (Sabbah Brothers), with the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) as sponsor, to launch ‘From Page to Screen’ — a new initiative aimed at transforming outstanding Arabic literary works into high-quality television and film productions.

The agreement was signed by Tamer Saeed, Director of SLA; Lama Sadeq Sabbah, Producer at Cedars Art Production; and Khoula Al Mujaini, Director of Events & Marketing at SBA, on the sidelines of the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025).

Designed to bring Arabic storytelling to wider audiences through visual media, the project aligns with Sharjah’s cultural vision to expand the reach of Arabic literature and strengthen the role of Arab creatives across global platforms. It also seeks to build a bridge between publishers, writers, and producers to create authentic screen adaptations rooted in literary excellence.

Under the partnership, SLA will oversee the professional and legal framework of the project, beginning with the nomination of five literary works in its first phase. The agency will provide Cedars Art Production with summaries and rights documentation and manage agreements between authors and producers. It will also supervise the training programme and selection of participating writers.

Cedars Art Production will handle the creative and production aspects, assessing the adaptability of the nominated works, appointing scriptwriters and directors, and participating in training workshops with its creative experts. The company will also offer artistic and technical consultancy and promote the selected projects at later stages.

As the project’s institutional sponsor, SBA will oversee its overall management, provide media and logistical support, and integrate events and workshops within its cultural calendar. It will also nominate a selection of award-winning or shortlisted literary works for potential adaptation.

Tamer Said, Director of SLA, said the initiative translates Sharjah’s commitment to transforming literature into a multi-platform creative force. “This project opens new horizons for Arab literature,” he noted. “By managing the rights and training programmes for emerging talents, we ensure that these adaptations preserve the authenticity and depth of the original texts while meeting international creative standards”, he further added.

Khoula Al Mujaini, Director of Events & Marketing at SBA, emphasised that From Page to Screen reflects Sharjah’s investment in the regional creative economy. “Through this collaboration between SBA, the Sharjah Literary Agency, and Cedars Art Production, the emirate presents an Arab model of a cultural ecosystem capable of producing diverse, sustainable content,” she said. “It reinforces Sharjah’s leadership in expanding the scope of publishing to include cinema and the visual arts and in elevating the presence of Arab creatives on the international cultural and media map”, she noted.

Lama Sabbah expressed pride in the partnership, describing it as a model of synergy between Arab expertise in literature and drama. She emphasised that the project paves the way for productions that convey the human and artistic depth of Arabic literature through a globally resonant visual language.