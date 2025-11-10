Ajman Executive Council approves key principles for new Human Resources Law

AJMAN, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Executive Council, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has approved the general principles of the Human Resources Law development project for the Government of Ajman.

The strategic initiative aims to align government employment policies with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030, enhance the quality of life of government employees and their families, and foster an attractive institutional environment that balances work and personal life.

The decision was made during the Executive Council’s session, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, as part of the 2025 UAE Government Annual Meetings held in Abu Dhabi.

The project introduces a comprehensive system of family-related leave to support families and parents. It includes provisions for childcare or the care of first-degree relatives, maternity, paternity and marriage leave, as well as leave for bereavement, mourning, and caring for people of determination. It also introduces flexible working hours for pregnant employees and parents with five or more children, in order to strengthen family cohesion and promote work-life balance.

The law adopts flexible work models tailored to the needs of government entities and job requirements, granting employees the option of flexible weekly working hours distributed across the week instead of fixed daily schedules. It also approves models for remote work both within and outside the UAE, aimed at increasing productivity, improving job satisfaction, and building a sustainable work culture.

The proposed law also promotes an inclusive work environment for people of determination by requiring government entities to provide suitable facilities, assistive tools, and adaptive equipment. It further stipulates reduced daily working hours and safeguards against termination of employment due to a pre-existing disability condition at the time of appointment.

The draft law underscores the importance of institutional wellbeing and achieving work-life balance, enhancing employees’ psychological health, happiness, satisfaction, and productivity, while fostering a positive and sustainable workplace culture.