Third Annual Diabetes and Endocrine Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Imperial College London Diabetes and Endocrine Centre (ICLDEC) and HealthPlus Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, both part of the M42 group, successfully concluded the 3rd Annual Diabetes and Endocrine Conference, bringing together over 1,000 delegates from seven countries to explore the latest advances in diabetes and endocrine care.

Held in collaboration with Imperial College London, the two-day event gathered physicians, researchers, nurses, and allied health professionals from hospitals, universities, and research centres worldwide. The conference featured keynote lectures, case studies, and hands-on workshops designed to enhance clinical knowledge, foster collaboration, and promote innovation in diabetes and hormonal health management.

Dr. Mai Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of Outpatient Care at M42, said the conference had become “a vital platform for shaping the future of diabetes and endocrine care.” She added that by sharing the latest clinical evidence and technologies, the event “drives a collective movement towards innovation, education, and long-term impact in patient management.”

The scientific programme covered a wide range of topics. The first day focused on practical diabetes management, including new approaches to obesity care, Type 2 Diabetes treatment, and diabetic retinopathy, alongside a debate on bariatric surgery and interactive case workshops. The second day expanded into endocrinology, addressing precision medicine, genetics, poly-cystic ovarian syndrome, bone health, and the role of artificial intelligence and data in personalised treatment.

Prof. Amir H. Sam, Conference Chair and Head of Imperial College School of Medicine, said the event showcased “the power of shared expertise and multidisciplinary collaboration in translating research into meaningful clinical outcomes.”

Participants praised the conference for its practical, engaging format. Family Medicine Consultant Dr. Mariam Al Hosani noted that the workshops “brought complex scenarios to life,” while Nurse Manager Richard Flanagai said the discussions on emerging therapeutics and AI integration offered “invaluable insights” for improving diabetes care.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing global standards in diabetes and endocrine management. As part of Diabetes Awareness Month, M42 will continue its community engagement through public health initiatives, including the Annual Diabetes Walk at 06:00 on 23rd November at Zayed Sports City, inviting the public to promote active living and help reduce the impact of diabetes across the UAE.