Supreme Committee of Dubai Airshow 2025 reviews final preparations for event's largest edition

DUBAI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Supreme Committee for the Dubai Airshow 2025 convened a meeting to review final preparations for the 19th edition of the exhibition, scheduled to take place from 17th to 21st November 2025 at Dubai World Central (DWC).

The final meeting, attended by members of the Supreme Committee and representatives of relevant government and private entities, included a comprehensive review of organisational and technical arrangements, operational and logistical plans, and the overall readiness of all participating entities.

The meeting affirmed the seamless coordination among the various teams and committees, including the provision of all necessary infrastructure and support services across the designated exhibition sites. This includes ground and aerial display areas, as well as facilities for receiving visitors and participants, to ensure the event is delivered in line with the highest international standards.

The meeting also reviewed the exhibition’s accompanying programmes, including specialised sessions and technical workshops, in addition to the arrangements for the participation of leading international companies and institutions in the fields of commercial and defence aviation, space, and advanced technologies.

The organisation of the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow forms part of ongoing efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for the aviation industry and to support the development of future technologies and solutions in this vital sector.

Held under the theme ‘The Future is Here’, the 19th edition of Dubai Airshow will spotlight the latest advancements in sustainability, AI-powered innovation, advanced air mobility, space exploration, and next-generation talent development. The 2025 edition will be the largest and most future-focused to date, bringing together more than 1,500 of the world’s leading aerospace and defence companies from over 47 countries, with a total representation of 150 countries.

This year’s show will feature over 200 of the latest commercial and military aircraft, and host more than 490 military and civil delegations from 98 countries, alongside 440 new exhibitors and 18 national pavilions. The event is expected to welcome approximately 148,000 visitors.