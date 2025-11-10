Shurooq launches 'Sharjah: The Capital of Culture’ book

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), attended the official launch of "Sharjah: The Capital of Culture", a landmark publication created in collaboration with global luxury publisher Assouline.

The book celebrates Sharjah’s cultural identity and its global influence as a beacon of knowledge, creativity, and heritage.

This is the second collaboration between Shurooq and Assouline following Mleiha: Ancient Treasures of the UAE (2024). Together, the two works highlight Shurooq’s commitment to documenting the emirate’s story through art, history, and innovation.

The partnership underscores a shared belief in the power of culture and storytelling to foster understanding and dialogue. Sheikha Bodour’s recent appointment as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture further reflects this vision, reinforcing Sharjah’s leadership in promoting culture, education, and sustainable development.

The exclusive launch event took place at Sharjah’s House of Wisdom and offered an immersive cultural experience featuring 3D architectural displays, sculptural art installations, live Emirati craftsmanship, calligraphy, music, and culinary artistry. Guests experienced a multisensory celebration of Sharjah’s cultural depth and creative spirit.

Sheikha Bodour said Sharjah’s cultural journey is a continuous dialogue between past and future, where knowledge and creativity come together to shape progress. “Every initiative born in Sharjah, including this collaboration with Assouline, reflects our belief that progress thrives when identity and innovation move hand in hand,” she noted.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said the publication embodies Sharjah’s vision, “where culture, heritage, and knowledge form the pillars of progress.” He added that the book reaffirms Shurooq’s mission to present Sharjah’s achievements to the world through projects rooted in authenticity and innovation.

Prosper Assouline, Co-founder of Assouline Publishing, said, “Working on Sharjah: The Capital of Culture was a true honour. Sharjah deeply cherishes its heritage, art, and culture while embracing modern experiences that reflect its vibrant spirit.”

The event featured curated installations by the Sharjah Art Foundation, live demonstrations of traditional crafts by Irthi, an interactive calligraphy performance by Oday Ibrahim Al Shalah, and Emirati-inspired dishes by Michelin-starred Chef Meera Al Naqbi.

The book explores Sharjah’s evolution through seven chapters—architecture, art, education, environment, literature, museums, and craftsmanship—featuring iconic destinations such as Heart of Sharjah, House of Wisdom, Sharjah Mosque, and Mleiha National Park. It also documents milestones including the inscription of Faya Palaeolandscape as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Sharjah International Book Fair, and Sharjah Biennial.

Recognised globally as UNESCO Cultural Capital of the Arab Region (1998), Capital of Islamic Culture (2014), and World Book Capital (2019), Sharjah continues to inspire through its dedication to culture and learning.

Sharjah: The Capital of Culture is now available at the House of Wisdom, on Assouline.com, and through select international bookstores and boutiques.