UAE–India Business Council: Education, human capital development key pillars of bilateral cooperation

DUBAI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Education and human capital development are two fundamental pillars of the next phase of strategic cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India, according to a new study highlighting the growing pace of educational and economic partnerships between the two nations.

Published by the UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC–UC), the research paper titled “Bridging Horizons: UAE–India Partnership and the Future of Education-led Development” underscores India’s young population of over 600 million people under the age of 25 — one of the largest youth cohorts in the world — alongside the UAE’s advanced educational ecosystem, which includes more than 70 international academic institutions and a learning environment that hosts over 33,000 students in Dubai’s academic and knowledge clusters managed by TECOM Group.

This landscape positions the UAE as an ideal platform for experience exchange and building sustainable educational partnerships.

Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of UIBC–UC, described human capital as “the true currency of the future economy,” stating that UAE–India cooperation has evolved beyond trade and investment to include education — the most impactful sector in building sustainable economies.

He said the educational partnership between the two countries could support the training and qualification of millions of young Indians through UAE’s innovation-driven models, thereby enhancing employment prospects and socio-economic development in both nations.

The study noted that approximately 69 percent of schools in India are government-run, yet fewer than half of the country’s 247 million students attend them — reflecting a pressing need to enhance quality and trust in the public education system.

It called for leveraging the UAE’s experience in developing outcome-based education governance and expanding the use of technology in education and vocational training.

The study also recommended establishing specialised education zones in India similar to Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, serving as platforms for knowledge exchange, attracting academic talent, and investing in high-quality education.

It further emphasised that human capital development represents the most strategic domain of UAE–India cooperation over the next decade, aligning with the UAE’s Centennial 2071 Vision to build a knowledge- and innovation-based economy and India’s ambition to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2047. The paper stressed that education is the most important bridge for achieving joint development and sustainable prosperity between the two friendly nations.