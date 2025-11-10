Sharjah Consultative Council approves recommendations regarding SRTA

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council has praised the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for its major role in enhancing the emirate’s roads and transport systems during a session chaired by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Speaker of the Council, at its headquarters in Sharjah.

The meeting reviewed recommendations regarding the RTA’s policies, presented by Dr. Sultan Khamis Al Zaabi, who outlined the key points discussed in a previous session held on 27th October, attended by Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the RTA, and his team.

The Council commended the RTA’s efforts to promote sustainable development and improve road safety and infrastructure efficiency across Sharjah. Among its key recommendations was the formation of a joint coordination committee to enhance collaboration among government entities, improve project planning, and optimise the use of resources to ensure timely and high-quality project delivery.

The Council also called for updated legislation to address traffic congestion, improve road use, and enhance safety for all road users. It further emphasised the importance of adopting smart technologies and artificial intelligence to analyse traffic data, predict patterns, and ensure infrastructure keeps pace with population growth and urban expansion.

Another proposal involved diverting heavy truck routes from Emirates Road to Al Watan Road to ease congestion, along with designating lanes for buses and priority vehicles that could be adapted for future transport systems.

The Council also recommended upgrading road networks to include advanced stormwater drainage systems to protect infrastructure, maintain smooth traffic flow, and strengthen climate resilience.

Concluding the session, members reaffirmed that these recommendations support Sharjah’s commitment to sustainable urban development and improving quality of life through modern, integrated, and efficient infrastructure.

Dr. Al Nuaimi expressed appreciation to the Public Utilities Committee and all members who contributed to the report, acknowledging their collaborative efforts in advancing the discussion.

Secretary-General Mira Khalifa Al Muqarrab announced that the Council’s next session will be held on 8th December to review the policies of the Sharjah Planning and Survey Department.