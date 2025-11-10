ITC showcases latest smart mobility innovations at DRIFTx 2025

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is participating in DRIFTx 2025 as the event’s official regulatory partner, with a dedicated stand highlighting the latest smart and autonomous mobility technologies. The event reinforces Abu Dhabi’s leadership in shaping the future of smart transport at regional and global levels.

Taking place from 10th to 12th November as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, DRIFTx 2025 brings together decision-makers, innovators, and technology experts to explore advanced mobility solutions and exchange expertise on developing future-ready transport systems.

Among the highlights of ITC’s stand is an immersive experience room that showcases its vision for autonomous land and air mobility in Abu Dhabi. Using simulation and advanced audio-visual technologies, the platform allows visitors to experience real-life scenarios of autonomous transport and learn about ITC’s digital transformation initiatives and pioneering smart mobility projects.

ITC is also showcasing the National Unified Drone Platform, a key initiative in developing the country’s low-altitude economy. Supervised by the General Civil Aviation Authority and the Cyber Security Council, the platform serves as a national system to manage and regulate unmanned aircraft operations, integrating air navigation systems with low-altitude activity and enabling commercial and logistics applications for drones.

An information corner at the stand provides visitors with details on the regulations governing the use of unmanned aircraft in Abu Dhabi, outlining the procedures and legal frameworks for obtaining operational approvals and ensuring safe and organised airspace management.

The ITC is further presenting the Low-Altitude Economic Regulation Initiative, which aims to create an integrated economic and legislative framework for advanced air mobility, aerial delivery, and photography activities, while enhancing governance and supporting commercial growth.

Another key feature is Fusion – the Smart Mobility Analytics Framework – an advanced platform that uses big data and artificial intelligence to analyse mobility patterns, evaluate transport network performance, and guide future investment priorities.

The stand also features several pioneering regional projects reflecting Abu Dhabi’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology in autonomous transport and smart operations management. Throughout the exhibition, the ITC will sign strategic agreements to strengthen innovation, enhance digital infrastructure, and promote safety and cyber security standards.

Workshops and panel discussions will also be held with local and international experts to discuss the latest developments in autonomous mobility.

Through its participation, the ITC underscores Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a smart, integrated transport ecosystem, strengthen collaboration across land, maritime, and air sectors, and cement its position as a global hub for innovation in smart and sustainable mobility.