MBZUAI opens applications for NextGen Winter Programme 2025

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has opened registration for the Winter edition of its NextGen Programme, a two-week educational experience designed to strengthen foundational literacy in artificial intelligence among high school students in the UAE.

Taking place from 8th to 19th December 2025 at the university’s campus, the programme offers students a hands-on introduction to AI and innovation through interactive workshops, group challenges, and engagement with MBZUAI faculty and speakers.

The programme is open to students in Grades 10–12 who are enrolled in schools across the UAE. Applicants are required to demonstrate proficiency in the English language, active interest in artificial intelligence (with any prior exposure or knowledge considered a plus), strong academic performance, and availability to attend the full duration of the programme in person.

The programme will be delivered in English as a co-educational experience, and students are expected to bring their own laptops.

Upon completion of the programme, students will receive a certificate of participation, and top-performing teams in the group project component will receive recognition and prizes.

Rawdha AlMeraikhi, Director of Outreach at MBZUAI, commented, “The NextGen Winter Programme reflects our commitment to empowering the youth of the UAE with early exposure to the knowledge and skills shaping the future. By equipping students with the foundations of artificial intelligence in a supportive and engaging environment, we contribute to nurturing the next generation of innovators who will play an active role in advancing the nation’s progress in science, technology, and knowledge-based fields.”

This edition follows the successful NextGen Summer Programme held earlier this year, which brought together 38 high-performing students selected from more than 150 applications across the UAE. The strong response to the Summer Programme demonstrated a growing interest among youth to deepen their understanding of AI and emerging technologies, reinforcing MBZUAI’s role in building national capability in alignment with the UAE’s vision for future-ready talent.

Registration for the NextGen Winter Programme will close on 19th November 2025.