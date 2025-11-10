Urban Future Week kicks off at Museum of the Future

DUBAI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Museum of the Future, in partnership with Dubai Municipality, inaugurated Urban Future Week, bringing together global thought leaders, officials, and experts to explore how innovation is transforming urban governance and advancing the sustainability and resilience of cities amid digital and climate transitions.

Held from 10th to 11th November under the theme "Redefining the Future of Cities and Communities – Co-creating Our Future City", the event features a series of discussions, workshops, and interactive showcases, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for smart urban planning and future city design.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the UAE’s vision to build a global model of urban sustainability based on innovation, governance, and technology to enhance community wellbeing.

She said the UAE’s human-centred development approach “designs a future where innovation reconnects us with the ecosystems that sustain life,” emphasising that prosperity can be achieved without harming the environment.

Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said the event provides a platform to strengthen urban governance and integration between government entities, turning challenges into opportunities to advance Dubai’s vision as a model city of the future.

Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, he noted that the emirate is developing “from smart cities to predictive cities,” placing people at the centre of all urban planning.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said the event highlights the importance of knowledge exchange and foresight in building resilient cities ready to address the transformations ahead. “Through collaboration, we can design integrated, human-centred urban models that help cities adapt and thrive,” he said.

The first day, themed Urban Systems, Governance and Innovation, focused on strengthening institutional resilience, enhancing decision intelligence, and integrating artificial intelligence, open data, and predictive analytics into local governance. Experts shared case studies from Dubai showcasing innovations in sustainability and urban technology.

Distinguished participants included Matar AlHemeiri, CEO of Digital Dubai Government Establishment; Major General Khalid Al Razooqi, Director, General Department of Artificial Intelligence, Dubai Police; Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice-President at TECOM Group PJSC; Yasser Ahmed, Vice-President, Digital Energy, Schneider Electric Gulf Countries; and Ahmed Bukhash, Founder, Archidentity.

The event continues on 11th November under the theme Digital Cities and the Future of Communities, focusing on digital systems, innovative design, and public-private partnerships to create inclusive and resilient urban environments.

Urban Future Week serves as a global platform for policymakers, innovators, and communities to develop new models for intelligent, human-centred cities. The event will culminate in an impact report outlining recommendations to support decision-makers in advancing sustainable and future-ready urban policies aligned with Dubai’s vision and the UAE’s national priorities.