Dubai Stand Up Paddle 2025 shatters records with over 5000 paddlers

DUBAI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Over 5,000 participants descended on Hatta Dam this weekend as Dubai Stand Up Paddle delivered two spectacular days of outdoor adventure.

From sunrise to sunset, paddlers and kayakers took to the crystal clear waters, bringing together fitness enthusiasts of all ages for the third edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge’s (DFC) flagship outdoor event — its biggest and most captivating yet.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, participants embraced the ‘Find Your Challenge’ spirit, taking in panoramic views of rugged peaks, and discovering new ways to connect with nature while working towards their 30x30 goals.

The new two-day format proved popular with those seeking a full weekend escape, with many participants combining their Stand Up Paddle experience with Hatta's hiking trails, dining venues, and mountain adventures, transforming the event into a wellness retreat for the whole family.

Both days featured free SUP training sessions designed for all ages and abilities. Participants received comprehensive safety briefings along with all necessary equipment - boards, paddles, and life jackets - ensuring everyone from complete beginners to experienced paddlers felt confident on the water.

Beyond the Stand Up Paddle sessions, registered participants enjoyed complimentary kayaking throughout the weekend. As the sun set over the mountains each evening, the experience shifted to tranquility with 30-minute sunset yoga sessions held on the water. Guided by professional instructors, the event offered the perfect way to unwind and reflect, blending physical activity with mindfulness.

The weekend celebration extended beyond the water with a vibrant entertainment zone that delighted participants of all ages. Families were greeted by a giant inflatable duck that became an instant photo favourite, while children enjoyed complimentary popcorn served in DFC-branded cones at a dedicated station. A bouncy castle provided hours of entertainment and a face painting station catered to both children and adults throughout the day.

With F&B vendors offering refreshments and ice lollies to beat the heat, the enhanced family amenities transformed Dubai Stand Up Paddle into a complete weekend destination where fitness and fun came together seamlessly.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, said, "The response to Dubai Stand Up Paddle, presented by RTA, has been phenomenal. Expanding to two days was the right decision, allowing even more people to experience this unique combination of fitness, nature, and community. Hatta Dam continues to highlight the UAE's natural beauty and reinforce our commitment to accessible, outdoor fitness experiences.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added, "Dubai Stand Up Paddle, presented by RTA, exemplifies how fitness becomes transformative when experienced in nature. This weekend at Hatta Dam showcased something truly special - participants didn't just complete a workout, they created lasting memories with friends and family in one of our most stunning locations. The expanded format allowed us to welcome more people to this experience, and the enthusiasm we witnessed reinforces that outdoor fitness activations like this are essential to building healthier, more connected communities."

With two flagship events now complete, DFC 2025 continues to build momentum toward its remaining showcases. Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, returns to Sheikh Zayed Road on 23rd November, where hundreds of thousands are expected to take part in the world's largest free community run.

The month will close with the inaugural Dubai Yoga on 30th November at Zabeel Park, bringing thousands together for a collective moment of mindfulness and balance.

Alongside these flagship events, three free 30x30 Fitness Villages, 24 Community Fitness Hubs, and thousands of classes and activities across the city continue to provide daily opportunities for everyone to complete their 30x30 challenge.

Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle is presented by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with Association Partners Decathlon and Hatta Kayak; Official Partner Mai Dubai; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, the Ministry of Education and the Event Security Committee.