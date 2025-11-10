Dubai Future Foundation announces key partners for Dubai Future Forum 2025

DUBAI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced its partners for the fourth edition of the Dubai Future Forum, to be held on 18th–19th November at the Museum of the Future.

The world’s largest gathering of futurists will bring together more than 2,500 government officials, experts, academics, and innovators from over 100 countries to explore the future of humanity, technology, and sustainable progress.

DFF’s partners include UAE-based corporations, government entities, technology firms, academic institutions, and research organisations. Strategic and Thematic partners comprise Dubai Municipality, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), UNICEF, XPANCEO, Aquafina, Emirates Flight Catering, and The Explorers Club. Community partners include Fiker Institute, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, The Dreamwork Collective, and Cinema Akil, while Youth Engagement Partners span universities such as Wits School of Governance, Higher Colleges of Technology, and Arizona State University’s School for the Future of Innovation in Society.

Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said the forum reflects Dubai’s evolution from managing a city to “designing life” by creating spaces that inspire and connect. “Through the Dubai Future Forum, we reimagine how cities can nurture human potential and harmony with our future,” he said.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of EGA, noted that digital transformation and artificial intelligence have become central to industrial progress. “EGA is proud to share its Industry 4.0 journey at the Forum, shaping the future of industry and sustainability,” he said.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said the partnerships demonstrate the Forum’s role as a global platform fostering collaboration among government, private sector, academia, and research communities. “It advances a knowledge-based economy that accelerates innovation and explores the trends shaping the cities and societies of the future,” he said.

Cécile Aptel, Deputy Director of UNICEF Innocenti – Global Office of Research and Foresight, highlighted the importance of youth engagement, saying that including children and young people in decision-making “is one of the smartest investments any society can make in its resilience.”

Roman Axelrod, Founder and Managing Partner of XPANCEO, said the company’s partnership aligns with Dubai’s vision of using breakthrough technologies to enhance human experience, while Richard Wiese, President of The Explorers Club, described the Forum as “the perfect stage for explorers to share discoveries that inspire curiosity across generations.”

Mohamed Shelbaya, CEO of Beverages for the Middle East and Africa at PepsiCo, said the Forum is “a meaningful meeting of minds, ideas, and innovations” where global expertise in advanced manufacturing, Industry 4.0, and R&D can help address tomorrow’s challenges.

The Forum will feature more than 70 panel discussions and keynote sessions with over 200 speakers addressing five main themes: Exploring the Unknown, Empowering Societies, Reimagining Health, Optimising Systems, and Foresight Insights. Partners will also host workshops and interactive activations where visitors can experience the latest AI, VR, and AR technologies.