CIIE concludes with record-high intended deals

SHANGHAI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM)-- The value of intended deals reached at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) rose by 4.4 percent year-on-year to a record high of US$83.49 billion, Wu Zhengping, Deputy Director of the CIIE Bureau, said at a news briefing on Monday, marking the conclusion of the six-day exhibition.

According to a China Daily report, a total of 461 new products, technologies and services made their debut at this year’s expo, up from 450 last year and setting a new record, Wu said.

He added that companies have already booked around 80,000 square metres of exhibition space for the 9th CIIE, scheduled for November next year.

The 8th CIIE attracted 4,108 exhibitors, with a combined exhibition area of 367,000 square metres, both reaching new highs. Up to 290 Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders took part in this year’s event, while 180 multinational firms have participated in all eight editions of the expo.