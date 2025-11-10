Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening of UAE–Chad Trade and Investment Forum

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the opening of the UAE–Chad Trade and Investment Forum, held in Abu Dhabi.

The opening ceremony was also attended by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Victoire Tomegah Dogbé, Prime Minister of Togo; Mohamed Lamine Zeine, Prime Minister of Niger; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; and several ministers and senior officials from the Chadian government.

During the opening ceremony, President Idriss Déby has announced the launch of Chad’s national development plan, Chad Connection 2030, which aims to enhance the country’s global trade and investment openness, stimulate economic growth, and drive comprehensive development.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed the UAE’s commitment to building long-term development partnerships with African nations, underscoring the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Chad since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted that the UAE, guided by the vision and directives of the leadership, continues to play an important role as a strategic partner in supporting the ambitious development agendas of African nations by advancing cooperation across key sectors, with the firm belief that investing in sustainable development is an investment in future generations to further promote global stability and prosperity.

During the forum, Chad outlined its development priorities and showcased major strategic projects under Chad Connection 2030, which includes 268 initiatives across energy, infrastructure and industry.

The forum also highlighted Chad’s financial, customs and regulatory incentives to attract local and global investors.