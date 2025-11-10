UAE President receives phone call from UK Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from the Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The call discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in support of their mutual interests.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration and to building on the longstanding relationship between the UAE and the UK to promote prosperity for both peoples and advance peace and stability across the Middle East and the wider world.

The call also touched on the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. Both sides underscored the importance of upholding the ceasefire and ensuring the sustained, unobstructed delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

His Highness and the UK Prime Minister stressed the urgent need to advance towards a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, as the only viable path to securing stability in the region and a better future for its peoples and nations.