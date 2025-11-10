President of Chad, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witness announcement of 18 Memoranda of Understanding between UAE, Chad

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, have witnessed the announcement of signing 18 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the UAE and Chad on the sidelines of the UAE–Chad Trade and Investment Forum held in Abu Dhabi.

The signed MoUs cover key economic sectors, including energy, infrastructure and industry, opening new avenues for trade and investment while strengthening developmental partnerships between the two countries.

The forum also saw the signing of an additional 21 MoUs between Chad and various international institutions and partners.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the partnership agreements reflect the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and Chad, and mark a crucial step in expanding cooperation to serve shared interests and advance sustainable development.

President Idriss Déby expressed his pride in the historical relations between Chad and the UAE, affirming that the strategic partnership represents a model of fruitful cooperation that achieves mutual interests for the benefit of the two nations and their friendly peoples, by paving the way for building a comprehensive relationship that benefits from the UAE's expertise in energy, infrastructure and innovation.