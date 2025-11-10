CBUAE organises training programme for South Sudan Central Bank

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the strategic partnership and cooperation, and in line with the Memorandum of Understanding, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) in cooperation with the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) organised a specialised, 20-day training programme for the Central Bank of South Sudan (BoSS) at the (EIF).

The programme, titled, “Integrated Program on Cybersecurity, Payments and Supervision,” hosted BoSS twenty employees to enhance institutional, technical, and supervisory capabilities, and support the adoption of international best practices in central banking operations.

The training covered four key areas: payment systems, cybersecurity, cloud governance, and risk-based supervision.

The programme also included field visits to various CBUAE’s departments, where the delegation was introduced to best practices in monetary policy, financial stability and the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). These visits delivered valuable insights, highlighting the UAE’s leading position and the CBUAE’s achievements in driving financial innovation and digital transformation across the financial sector.

The training programme reflects the CBUAE’s and the EIF’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships and advancing banking sector capabilities. It was delivered in collaboration with prominent international partners, including Visa, Amazon Web Services, Fitch Learning, and EC-Council.

Marwan Al Muhairi, General Manager of Emirates Institute of Finance, said, “This initiative is a testament to the Emirates Institute of Finance's commitment to fostering global collaboration and knowledge sharing with regional and international institutions to support the development of the financial sector, as well as promote the principles of innovation and sustainability within the global financial ecosystem.”