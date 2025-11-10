DEWA increases 2030 capacity target of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park by 60%

DUBAI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A recent report by the International Renewable Energy Agency, in collaboration with the COP30 Brazilian Presidency and the Global Renewables Alliance, revealed that global renewable energy capacity surged to a record 582 gigawatts (GW) in 2024, including 452GW from solar.

These achievements are a strong push towards achieving the UAE Consensus target set during COP28 in Dubai, which calls for tripling renewables to 11.2 terawatts (TW) by 2030.

This remarkable progress shows that the world is moving steadily towards the targeted goals and needs to continue this positive momentum by adding 1,122GW annually to achieve these global climate ambitions.

To support the global efforts to increase the share of renewable and clean energy, the UAE continues to demonstrate leadership in this area through major projects that have become models for innovation in clean energy.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park – launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in 2012 and is being implemented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) – is one of the key strategic projects driving the UAE’s journey towards a sustainable future that depends on clean and renewable energy.

The solar park’s total production capacity has reached 3,860MW. By 2030, its total capacity will exceed 8,000MW, compared to the original plan of 5,000MW, a 60 percent increase.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “In line with the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to consolidate the UAE’s leading position in clean and renewable energy. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is a global model for sustainable infrastructure projects and for anticipating the future of the energy sector within an integrated system that reinforces Dubai’s pioneering role in a green economy that is based on knowledge and innovation. The solar park’s total production capacity has reached 3,860MW. By 2030, its total capacity will exceed 8,000MW, compared to the original plan of 5,000MW. The share of clean energy now exceeds 21.5 percent of DEWA’s total capacity. By 2030, it will reach 36 percent, compared to 25 percent in the original plan, reducing over 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually."

“The solar park supports the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to ensure 100 percent of Dubai’s energy production capacity is from clean sources by 2050. We implement the solar park’s projects in collaboration with the private sector through the independent power producer (IPP) model, a pioneering approach that embodies the integration of government vision, technological innovation and investment efficiency. These partnerships highlight Dubai’s flexibility in adopting innovative financing and operational models that accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources. They also demonstrate the ability to achieve a balance between economic efficiency and environmental sustainability. By adopting advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, in the solar park’s projects, we have doubled the efficiency of photovoltaic panels from 11 to 24 percent, increasing production without the need for additional land,” Al Tayer added.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is more than a vast clean energy project – it is a comprehensive platform for innovation and sustainability, and a living laboratory for developing and implementing the latest technological solutions in renewable energy. The solar park embodies Dubai’s ambitious vision to become a leading global hub for the green economy and a model for integrating policy, strategy and investment in advanced technology to build a sustainable future based on knowledge, innovation and competitiveness.

DEWA has completed five phases of the solar park and is currently implementing the sixth phase. It has invited qualified companies and consortiums to submit proposals for the seventh phase of the solar park. This phase, which will be implemented under the IPP model, will add 2,000MW from photovoltaic solar panels and include a 1,400MW battery storage system with a six-hour capacity. This makes it one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage projects.

The 950MW fourth phase of the solar park, which includes 700MW of concentrated solar power (CSP) and 250MW of photovoltaic (PV) capacity, marks a major milestone in global clean energy innovation. It is both an engineering and technical landmark that adds to the UAE’s achievements in renewable energy. The project set four Guinness World Records for the highest capacity single-operator CSP plant at 700MW; the tallest CSP tower at 263.126 metres; the largest thermal energy storage facility, with a capacity of 5,907 megawatt-hours; and the longest continuous CSP plant operation, achieving 39 days of uninterrupted service.