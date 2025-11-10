UAE participates in 1st ACD Ministerial Meeting on Sports in Russia

MOSCOW, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in the First Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Ministerial Meeting on Sports, titled “From Traditions to Innovations: The Future of Sports in the ACD Countries,” held on the sidelines of the 13th International Sports Forum, “Russia – Country of Sports,” in Samara, Russian Federation.

The UAE was represented by Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, at the meeting, which brought together ministers, officials from member states, as well as representatives of regional and international sports organisations.

The meeting reflected a shared commitment among Asian nations to strengthen cooperation, explore partnership frameworks, and exchange expertise in the sports sector, while developing joint programs and initiatives that empower youth and advance sports at both continental and global levels.

During the meeting, Al Hajeri emphasised that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, places great emphasis on promoting international cooperation across all sectors, particularly the dynamic sports sector.

He said, “Sports have become a universal language that can build bridges of cooperation among nations, and foster friendship, understanding, and human connection between the peoples of Asia and the world.”

He added, “The rapid pace of technological advancement has made sports innovation a key driver of the future of athletics, whether in enhancing physical performance and training methods or in implementing smart governance and data analytics. Investing in modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics has become essential to achieving sporting excellence and nurturing future champions.”

Al Hajeri highlighted the UAE Strategy to advance the national sports ecosystem by creating an environment that fosters innovation and supports initiatives aimed at identifying and nurturing young talent, the cornerstone of sustainable development in sports.

He stressed, “Youth are the driving force of the future, and investing in them is an investment in the sustainability of sporting achievements and their positive impact on society as a whole”.

The ACD Ministerial Meeting addressed several key topics, including strengthening cooperation among Asian countries in sports infrastructure development, talent identification, capacity building, and expanding community participation in sports.

The discussions also explored ways to exchange expertise regarding modern sports policies and training and sports management innovation.