Hoor Al Qasimi appointed 2025–2026 Ambassador Extraordinary for Arab Culture by ALECSO

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, has been appointed the 2025–2026 Ambassador Extraordinary for Arab Culture by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) in recognition of her transformative role in advancing contemporary art and fostering cultural exchange across the region and internationally.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held on 10th November 2025 in Africa Hall, Al Manakh, Sharjah in the presence of government officials, leaders and directors from various cultural institutions across Sharjah.

Through her leadership of Sharjah Art Foundation and numerous global initiatives, she has created platforms that amplify Arab voices, preserve cultural heritage and promote dialogue among diverse communities.

Speaking about her appointment, Sheikha Hoor said, "I am deeply honoured to be appointed ALECSO Ambassador Extraordinary for Arab Culture. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of many individuals and institutions dedicated to nurturing, promoting and preserving our shared cultural heritage. I look forward to working closely with ALECSO to strengthen cultural dialogue and foster deeper understanding across the region and beyond."

The ALECSO Ambassadors for Arab Culture Programme recognises distinguished Arab figures whose cultural and artistic contributions advance the organisation’s objectives and highlight the richness and diversity of Arab culture. Ambassadors serve as advocates for ALECSO’s mission across national, regional and international platforms, promoting values of creativity, peace and coexistence.

Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, Director-General of ALECSO, commented, ‘We look forward to working closely with Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi to advance ALECSO’s cultural programmes and promote culture as a driver of sustainable development and shared values across the Arab world. This honour also reaffirms the UAE’s pioneering role in fostering Arab cultural cooperation and the universal values of peace, dialogue and tolerance.’

Sheikha Hoor has directed the Sharjah Biennial since 2003, curating landmark exhibitions that foreground Arab and Global South narratives, including Sharjah Biennial 15 (2023) and Hassan Sharif: I Am The Single Work Artist (2017–2018). She also serves as President of The Africa Institute and the International Biennial Association, advancing cross-cultural dialogue and collaboration across regions.

In 2023, she was named an Officier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture in recognition of her contributions to the arts.