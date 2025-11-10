UAE, Saudi Arabia strengthen partnership on governance, anti-corruption

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) and Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening their strategic partnership in the fields of anti-corruption, governance, and the development of oversight systems.

The agreement reflects the strong relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and aligns with both nations’ vision to enhance institutional cooperation and coordination among Gulf integrity bodies.

It seeks to raise the efficiency of government operations, uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability, and support the stability of the region’s economic and administrative environment.

The memorandum was signed in the presence of Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAEAA, and Mazin Al-Kahmous, President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority in Saudi Arabia.

Both sides emphasised the importance of exchanging expertise, building institutional capacity, and establishing permanent channels for technical cooperation and the exchange of data and modern oversight practices.

The partnership focuses on enhancing the capabilities of both parties in administrative investigation, data-driven analysis, and the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence. It also includes the development of joint training and professional programmes to strengthen national competencies and institutional readiness to address future challenges, in addition to cooperation in combating cross-border corruption crimes.

The memorandum underscores the shared role of the UAE and Saudi Arabia in advancing Gulf cooperation in governance and anti-corruption. It reflects their joint commitment to developing a pioneering Arab model of integrity and effective oversight, and to building strong institutional frameworks that support sustainable development.