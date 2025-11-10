ADXC announces fight card for 11th edition in Al Ain

AL AIN, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) – International Vision Sports Management, the organiser of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC), has revealed the fight card for the 11th edition of the innovative combat sports event, set to take place on 14th November at ADNEC Centre in Al Ain.

The main event will feature a high-stakes grappling bout between Brazilian Gabriel Sousa and compatriot Ruan Alvarenga. Sousa returns to the ADXC cage after submitting Anthony de Oliveira in the ADXC 9 Grappling Main Event, where he immediately called out Alvarenga following his victory.

Alvarenga enters the cage for the fourth time, carrying three ADXC wins to his name — most notably at ADXC 9, where he defeated Yigit Hanay in the final bout of the preliminary card.

Helena Crevar will also return to the championship, aiming for her second consecutive win after submitting Sabrina de Sousa in the second round during ADXC 7.

Crevar’s opponent, Salla Simola, earned praise from fans for her impressive victory over Aurelie Le Vern in ADXC 9, demonstrating high agility and strength under pressure.

The main card will also include a showcase bout between Daniel Barbosa and Haibula Aviev, as well as a grappling welterweight match between Seilkhan Bolatbek and Kenzo Biyong.

The preliminary card promises thrilling action, including jiu-jitsu bantamweight matches between Obaid Al Ketbi and Victor Souza, and Mohammed Saeed Al Ketbi versus Raimundo Almeida, as well as a featherweight bout featuring Hadi Abbas against Felipe Fernandes.

The undercard will also include a showcase bout between Ghanim Al Ali and Joao Arthur, a heavyweight jiu-jitsu match between Ammar Al Hosani and Dabyl Abdulla, and another showcase bout featuring Arthur De Lima Sousa and Breno Pittizer.

Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Investment, said: “We are committed to delivering an action-packed and unprecedented fight card by selecting some of the strongest and most skilled athletes from the region and around the world. Our goal is to offer our audience an experience that matches their expectations. We are proud to see Abu Dhabi Extreme continue to cement its status as a global platform attracting top jiu-jitsu and grappling stars.”

The organising committee confirmed that the bouts will be streamed live on TX7 and broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, providing fans around the world with the opportunity to follow one of the most exciting combat sports events globally.