Middle East Iron & Steel Conference to kick off in Dubai on 17 November

DUBAI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai is preparing to host the Middle East Iron & Steel Conference 2025 from 17th to 19th November at Madinat Jumeirah, with the participation of more than 1,500 officials and experts from 60 countries to discuss the future of the steel industry.

The conference comes at a time when the total value of construction and industrial projects in the Middle East and North Africa exceeds US$3 trillion in execution or planning, with expectations that annual steel demand will rise to more than 65 million tonnes by 2027, according to the latest data from Fastmarkets, the event organiser.

Fastmarkets confirmed that the 28th edition of the conference will be the largest gathering of the global steel value chain, where producers, financiers, and suppliers will meet to finalise deals and exchange insights on the industry's future amid major shifts in global markets.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said that the conference is taking place at a historic moment as the region undergoes an industrial transformation led by iron and steel as a main pillar. He affirmed the Group’s commitment to sustainable production and the development of low-carbon solutions aligned with net-zero goals.

For his part, Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets, said that the region's mega projects in infrastructure, green hydrogen, and smart cities make it a major influencer in global demand trends. He stressed Fastmarkets’ commitment to providing accurate data and analysis to support industrial and investment decision-making.

Representatives of companies with more than 38 million tonnes of annual steel production capacity and a combined market value exceeding US$35 billion are participating in the conference. These companies export to more than 70 countries.