Fertiglobe reports revenues of $758 million in Q3/25

ABU DHABIU, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Fertiglobe today announced its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2025 (“Q3 2025” and “9M 2025”). In the third quarter, Fertiglobe reported strong revenues of $758 million, reflecting a 53% increase year-over-year (Y-o-Y), while adjusted EBITDA increased 69% Y-o-Y to $286 million, and adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of $134 million increased significantly versus $28 million in the same period last year.

Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of Fertiglobe, commented: “I am proud of Fertiglobe’s strong third quarter performance, underscoring the resilience of our integrated platform and reflecting our commercial agility and cost discipline in a dynamic market environment. Despite gas supply curtailments in Egypt, we capitalized on tight global urea markets, with prices increasing 16% Q-o-Q and 33% Y-o-Y to $474/t (FOB Egypt) on average in Q3 2025. During the quarter, we reached record urea production volumes in Egypt, reflecting progress on the strategic pillar of operational excellence, leading to optimized margins and robust results."

He added: "I am particularly pleased with the progress achieved under our ‘Grow 2030 Strategy’, with approximately 38%1 of our announced growth targets actioned within less than six months, highlighting the strength of our execution and the potential for further upside. We made strong progress on our Manufacturing Improvement Plan (MIP), with actioned initiatives representing 43% of communicated targets to deliver $110-120 million incremental EBITDA by 2028 as we continue to capture energy and production efficiencies. Additionally, with ADNOC’s support to reduce fixed costs by $19 million on a run rate basis starting 1 September 2025, we are now 84% advanced on our cost reduction plan, delivering $46 million in savings by the end of Q3 2025. The completion of the Wengfu Australia acquisition in October 2025 (where the entity is now independently funded having settled its parent funding within just two months) and the scaling of DEF and AGU capacity in Egypt and the UAE are expected to unlock an additional $45 million of incremental annual EBITDA by 2030. Additionally, our Commercial Excellence program has allowed us to capture higher price quartiles on our urea sales book, achieving higher premiums over benchmarks year-to-date."

"We remain focused on delivering our 2030 growth ambitions, supported by our majority shareholder and our strong operational platform. With the continued trust of our employees, partners, and shareholders, Fertiglobe is well positioned to drive long-term growth and value.”