98 horses featured at 9th leg of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in Italy

ROME,10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Yesterday, the ninth and penultimate leg of the second edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup was held at the VeronaFiere Exhibition Centre in the Italian city of Verona.

Abdullah Ali Al Saboosi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Italy, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) and Vice Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) Committee, were in attendance at the event and participated in the crowning of the winners, alongside several officials and Arabian horse owners in Italy.

The championship featured 98 horses representing around 72 owners, and included qualifying rounds for yearling fillies and colts, as well as for 2- and 3-year-old categories, in addition to mares and stallions. The event concluded with the final championships, which crowned the winners of the gold medals.

The final competitions on Sunday began with “Pavala RA” winning the gold medal for owner Czeslaw, in the Yearling Fillies Championship. In the Junior Fillies Championship, “Sana OS” took home the gold for owner Lubochnia Arabians, while “Siena Del Palazzo”, owned by Cannata Giuseppe Antonio, won the gold medal in the Senior Mares Category.

As for the male horse categories, “Tofaan Sweetat” edged over his rivals in the Yearling Colts Championship and secured the gold medal for owner Mg Arabians S.N.C, before “STY Elijah” won the gold medal for Steylaers Giovanna in the Junior Colts Championship, while “Jasmin Z “placed first for owner Angelo Pasi in the Senior Stallions Championship.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Society affirmed that the championship continues to strengthen its international standing, with the Italian leg representing a key European stop in the Cup’s journey. This in turn reflects the growing global momentum of the event and underscores the UAE’s leading role in supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders alike, and in prompting the cultural and heritage significance of the Arabian horse as well.

The second edition of the EAHGC will conclude with the tenth and final round in Kuwait next month, after touring 10 countries across multiple continents. This furthermore reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to preserving authentic Arab heritage and to reinforcing the global presence of the Arabian horse.

The Italy leg coincided with the Fieracavalli Exhibition, established in 1898 in Verona, one of the world’s most prominent equestrian events. The exhibition combines sport, culture, tourism, and innovation, attracting more than 700 exhibitors from 25 countries, representing various sectors including equestrian equipment, horse breeding, rural tourism, and food and medical products.