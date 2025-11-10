Saif bin Zayed chairs Digital Wellbeing Council Meeting

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the 2025 meeting of the Digital Wellbeing Council, held at the National Media Office in Abu Dhabi.

The Council reviewed ongoing and completed projects aimed at improving digital wellbeing across Emirati society.

Discussions focused on advancing the national strategy to create a safer, more responsible, and value-based digital environment. Members explored ways to encourage the ethical and mindful use of digital technologies, strengthen partnerships among national entities, protect the community from online risks, and promote positive engagement with modern digital platforms.

H.H. and the Council were briefed on leading national initiatives supporting user protection, including the Age Rating System for Electronic Games and Films, which helps safeguard against inappropriate content.

They also reviewed the Digital Wellbeing Charter, developed in collaboration with Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat, which introduced key programs to enhance children’s digital safety. The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) also outlined its proactive monitoring efforts targeting websites and accounts that contravene societal values.

These initiatives reflect the directives of the wise leadership to protect families and the community while fostering a safe, conscious, and high-quality digital culture.

In attendance were Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment & Vice Chairperson of the Council; Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, Chairman of the UAE Media Council; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Sana Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Executive Advisor at the Supreme Council for National Security and Head of Cybersecurity; Khalid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Federal Youth Authority; along with a number of senior officials.