UAE–Chad Trade & Investment Forum marks new era of economic partnership: Officials

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE–Chad Trade & Investment Forum, held in Abu Dhabi, marks a new phase in economic cooperation between the two countries, culminating in a landmark tripartite agreement aimed at transforming Chad into a leading regional hub for halal industries in Africa.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the forum, brought together the Islamic Chamber for Commerce and Development (representing the international private sector), the Chad Chamber of Commerce (representing the local private sector), and the Chadian Ministry of Trade.

Chadian and international officials stated that the accord will strengthen Chad’s economic development and open wide prospects for joint investments between the public and private sectors.

Yousef Khalawi, Secretary-General of the Islamic Chamber for Commerce and Development, said the new agreement aims to boost the role of local and international private sectors in implementing Chad’s national development plan “Chad Connection 2030.” He emphasised that Chad’s strategic location and vast livestock resources make it ideally positioned to lead Africa’s halal industry.

Ali Adji Mahamat Seid, President of the Chadian Chamber of Commerce, described the agreement as a turning point for the country’s economy, noting that its livestock wealth—estimated at more than 150 million head—can become a driver of growth through halal food production.

Ibrahim Goukoumi Nour, the First Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Agriculture, Mines and Crafts (CCIAMA) of Chad, said the partnership will create an integrated halal meat processing system with certified export labeling. He added that hosting the forum in the UAE, a global trade hub, provides a key opportunity to transfer expertise and technology to Africa, fostering sustainable development and stronger bilateral investment ties.

In the meantime, Chadian business leaders and company representatives described, in statements to WAM, the forum as a strategic platform to enhance trade and investment ties, with far-reaching benefits for development in Chad and across the African continent. They said the UAE’s advanced market, investment climate, and global trade networks make it an ideal partner for Chad’s emerging economy.

Falmata Barma, Manager, Barma & Co., Belgium and representative of the Chadian Diaspora Benelux, said the forum reflects efforts by Chadians abroad to connect investors with development opportunities at home. She explained that the Diaspora Benelux works to attract capital and expertise to support projects in agriculture, energy, housing, and education.

Adam Medella, CEO of Developing Capital Corporation in Chad, said the UAE remains a strategic partner for Chad in infrastructure, trade, and energy. He noted that Chad is open to investment in renewable energy, mining, technology, and agribusiness, emphasizing its untapped natural resources and central location as a gateway to African markets.