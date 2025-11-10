UAE pavilion draws global attention at Defence & Security Exhibition 2025 in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE National Pavilion at the 12th Defence & Security 2025 Exhibition in Bangkok has attracted wide attention from international delegations and industry leaders, reaffirming the UAE’s growing role as a hub for innovation in the defense and security sector.

Showcasing the achievements of leading Emirati companies such as EDGE Group, Calidus, Bin Hilal Enterprises, and AlJundi Journal, alongside IDEX and NAVDEX, the pavilion highlighted the UAE’s advancements in defence manufacturing, research, and development.

The opening day saw strong attendance from senior officials, decision-makers, and experts, who expressed keen interest in the advanced defence solutions presented by UAE firms.

Discussions focused on expanding international cooperation and exploring new partnerships in cutting-edge defense technologies.

The pavilion also welcomed official delegations from France, Oman, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand, underscoring its importance as a platform for dialogue and collaboration.

Organised by ADNEC Group, the UAE Pavilion reflects the country’s commitment to fostering global partnerships and promoting innovation in defense and security industries.