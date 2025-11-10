DRIFTx: SAFEEN Subsea expands global footprint with autonomous maritime projects

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi's Safeen Subsea Services continues to strengthen its leadership in innovative maritime solutions by expanding its operations and adopting autonomous technologies both in the UAE and internationally, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Tariq Abdullah Al Marzooqi.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of DRIFTx, held from 10 to 12 November 2025 as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week, Al Marzooqi said that the company’s Safeen Green vessel — one of the region’s first unmanned surface vessels — has completed over 20,000 kilometres of marine survey operations to date.

He noted that Safeen has successfully executed seven projects for ADNOC, employing advanced systems and control technologies. The operations of Safeen Green are managed remotely from the company’s control centre at Zayed Port.

Al Marzooqi added that by 2026, the company aims to conduct all geophysical survey projects using fully unmanned systems, while also expanding its visual inspection services for offshore facilities through remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). These vehicles are used for imaging and routine inspection of underwater structures, marking the company’s transition from hydrographic surveys to visual assessments — the next stage in unmanned maritime operations.

He also revealed that Safeen Subsea Services is pursuing an ambitious international expansion plan with upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and Brunei, leveraging its expertise and investment in unmanned vessels such as Safeen Green 1 and Safeen Green 2. These platforms significantly reduce operational costs compared to conventional ships and enhance the company’s global competitiveness.

Al Marzooqi concluded that participation in specialised events focused on autonomous and unmanned systems provides a valuable opportunity to foster international collaboration and knowledge exchange, while showcasing Safeen’s smart maritime solutions that support technological innovation and sustainability in the marine sector.