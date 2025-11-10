Thuraya enters South African market for first time with Thuraya-4 commercial rollout

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) --Thuraya, a subsidiary of Space42, has announced the commercial rollout of its next-generation mobile communications satellite, Thuraya-4, in South Africa. The expansion marks Thuraya’s complete portfolio operational presence in the country and a major milestone in bringing reliable satellite connectivity to one of Africa’s fastest-growing digital markets.

The rollout expands national coverage and strengthens critical communications across essential sectors. Thuraya-4 supports the nation’s digital inclusion goals outlined in South Africa’s Vision 2030, improves operational efficiency for industry and government verticals, and complements the country’s growing investment in space and telecommunications infrastructure.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer at Space42 said: “Thuraya has delivered mobile satellite services across Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia for over 20 years, supporting customers where coverage and continuity are essential. South Africa’s focus on digital inclusion and infrastructure resilience makes it an important addition to that journey. As a UAE-based company, we see strong alignment in how both countries view connectivity as a driver of economic resilience. Through Thuraya-4, we are proud to support that shared ambition.”

Thuraya-4 strengthens South Africa’s most connectivity-dependent industries, including energy, mining, maritime, civil government, and humanitarian operations. Aligned with South Africa’s digital inclusion priorities, it extends communications networks to remote and high-risk areas, and enhances productivity, operational efficiency, safety, and continuity in sectors vital to the country’s economy.

Thuraya enters the market in close collaboration with South African regulators and industry partners, ensuring alignment with local connectivity goals and shared digital growth ambitions.

Thuraya-4 introduces mobility and reliability beyond the limits of conventional satcom systems. While most networks are built for fixed, high-bandwidth access, Thuraya-4 is designed for mission-critical communications where reach, security, and resilience are essential.

Its advanced L-band payload and software-defined architecture allocates bandwidth and power dynamically, configures coverage intelligently, and supports seamless interoperability with terrestrial networks even in adverse weather or isolated regions. This combination of mobility and endurance ensures uninterrupted service for sectors that rely on continuous communication.

Thuraya’s expansion into South Africa reflects Space42’s broader strategy to extend digital access and strengthen geospatial infrastructure across Africa.

In Zimbabwe, Space42 has connected over 1,000 schools and 500 clinics and plans to reach 2,500 more schools serving 1.9 million students. In Rwanda, its subsidiary Mira Aerospace conducted the world’s first 5G video call from a fixed-wing High-Altitude Platform Station, demonstrating how airborne systems can extend broadband coverage where satellites and terrestrial networks cannot. In South Africa Space42 offers coverage via Yahclick, enabling reliable broadband access.

Through the Map Africa Initiative, Space42, Microsoft, and Esri are building the continent’s most comprehensive base map using satellite imagery and AI analytics. The program supports infrastructure planning, resource management, and climate-resilient development in partnership with regional and national institutions.