Chadian minister hails UAE-Chad forum as gateway for development, investment

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mahamat Assileck Halata, Minister of Land Affairs, Housing Development and Town Planning of Chad, affirmed that the UAE-Chad Trade and Investment Forum, being held in Abu Dhabi, opens exceptional prospects for his country and offers an opportunity to highlight its potential as a promising destination for development and investment.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the minister said Chad seeks to build stronger ties with the United Arab Emirates through the forum, underlining that the country’s natural and human potential positions it to become a key economic hub in Central Africa.

He added that Chad is moving steadily towards achieving sustainable development, with vast opportunities across sectors such as energy, trade, housing and manufacturing, making it an attractive destination for investors worldwide.

The minister noted that the Chadian delegation participating in the forum includes a number of ministers and officials seeking to establish new partnerships with both the government and private sectors to attract capital and development projects.