United Arab Emirates, Republic of Cyprus issue joint statement

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Cyprus reaffirm the depth of their strategic relations and their shared commitment to deepening and expanding bilateral relations, as well as advancing regional stability, cooperation, and sustainable development.

The meeting between Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Marilena Raouna, Deputy Minister for European Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, reflected on the longstanding friendship between the two countries and their mutual desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation across humanitarian, economic, and multilateral fields.

During the course of the bilateral visit, Minister Nusseibeh called upon President Nikos Christodoulides to exchange on matters of mutual interest and convey the warm regards to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Both sides reviewed areas of cooperation in light of Cyprus’s forthcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026. They expressed readiness to deepen consultations on regional priorities, particularly those promoting coexistence, dialogue, and humanitarian diplomacy, consistent with their shared vision for a more peaceful and interconnected Mediterranean-Gulf region.

Minister Kombos updated on the latest developments on the Cyprus question, with Minister Nusseibeh reaffirming the UAE’s principled support for a solution in line with the agreed framework as set out in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

The two sides also reiterated their commitment to the UAE-Cyprus Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, formalised in February 2022, which encompasses cooperation across political consultations, defence and security, energy, trade and investment, tourism and culture, education, science and technology, and maritime transport.

They underscored its importance as a framework for elevating bilateral relations to new strategic heights and agreed to launch the next phase of implementation – prioritising joint projects in clean energy, digital transformation, and maritime connectivity, alongside a dedicated coordination mechanism to track progress. The Ministers also highlighted the ongoing importance of people-to-people engagement and exchange.

During a visit to the Port of Limassol, both sides recognised the Amalthea Cyprus Maritime Corridor, established through close UAE-Cyprus coordination, as a complementary yet vital humanitarian lifeline for the Palestinian people in Gaza. They agreed to continue working closely with international and regional partners in line with the UN2720 coordinated mechanism to sustain and expand the corridor’s operations in support of the next phase of President Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan.

The Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-State solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions and international law.

On Sudan, the Ministers expressed alarm at the heinous attacks against civilians by RSF forces in El Fasher, as well as the escalation of conflict elsewhere in the country. They called on the RSF to ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel.

The Ministers underscored that the primary responsibility for ending the conflict lies with both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). They reaffirmed the importance of immediate de-escalation, protection of civilians, and of rapid and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan, and stressed the importance of ensuring accountability for crimes committed. The Ministers reaffirmed their support for Sudan’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

Cyprus welcomes the efforts of the Quad (United States, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt) and both sides agreed to remain actively engaged, in support of Quad and EU efforts to support an immediate ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian access, and advance an inclusive and transparent transition process that paves the way toward establishing an independent, civilian-led government with broad-based legitimacy and accountability.

The Ministers also discussed the war in Ukraine and reaffirmed their unwavering support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, based on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the principles of the United Nations Charter. The two sides emphasised the importance of humanitarian assistance and recognised both the UAE’s and Cyprus’s active roles in promoting dialogue and contributing to relief efforts.

They noted the UAE’s facilitation of humanitarian assistance and prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, as well as Cyprus’s sustained support for Ukraine. The Ministers also discussed ways of cooperating on supporting Ukraine’s recovery.

The meeting further reviewed opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy, digital connectivity, maritime security, and humanitarian response, while reaffirming mutual support ahead of Cyprus’s EU Presidency and upcoming UAE-EU engagements.

Both sides emphasised that the UAE-Cyprus partnership remains a model of constructive regional diplomacy grounded in international law and shared values of stability, development, and humanitarian responsibility.