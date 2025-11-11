Yalla Group reports AED329.1 million in revenue for Q3

DUBAI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Yalla Group Limited today announced strong financial results for the third quarter ending on 30th September.

According to the financial data, the company’s revenues rose to AED329.1 million, marking a 0.8 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2024, reflecting steady and consistent business growth.

This brings Yalla’s total revenues for the first nine months of 2025 to AED947.9 million, an increase of 3.7 percent compared to AED913.7 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

The group also reported a net income of AED149.5 million for Q3, a 3.9 percent increase from AED143.9million in the third quarter of 2024. The net margin remained high at 45.4 percent, underscoring Yalla’s strong revenue generation and disciplined spending.

In terms of platform engagement, Yalla saw its average monthly active users (MAUs) jump by 8.1 percent in Q3, reaching 43.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, up from 40.2 million.

Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yalla Group Limited, said, “We are pleased to report another quarter of consistent growth and solid financial performance, As we look ahead, we will continue to maximise synergies between our social and gaming ecosystems, enhance our AI-driven technological capabilities, and remain steadfast in our mission to make Yalla the most popular platform for social networking and entertainment across MENA.”

“Delivering another quarter of solid growth and maintaining a healthy profitability level reaffirms our ability to adapt, innovate, and perform consistently in a rapidly evolving market. Our growing user base and strong financial performance showcase the sustainability of our business model and the strength of our brand in this dynamic market," said Saifi Ismail, Group President at Yalla Group.