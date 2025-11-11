UAE Jet Ski Championship second round to begin on November 15

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The second round of the UAE Jet Ski Championship will take place on 15th–16th November at the Abu Dhabi Corniche, organised by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club as part of the 2025 marine sports calendar, and held under the supervision of the UAE Marine Sports Federation.

The championship will feature top riders from across the UAE, alongside international competitors from several Gulf, European, and Asian countries.

Races will be held across several categories, including Stand-Up Professional (GP1), Stand-Up Junior (GP2), Sit-Down Professional (GP2), Sit-Down Novice (GP3),

Sit-Down Spark (GP4), Freestyle (Freestyle Show), and Junior Categories 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3.

Activities will begin on Friday with registration, technical inspections, and the riders’ briefing. The first stage of racing will commence on Saturday morning, followed by the second stage on Sunday, after which the winners will be crowned in an official awards ceremony.

Thani Al Qemzi, Executive Director of Team Abu Dhabi and Modern Marine Sports, emphasised that the championship is an important milestone in the marine sports season and part of the club’s continuous efforts to advance the sport and nurture national talent.