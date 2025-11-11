Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED7 billion in October

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah real estate sector maintained its upward trajectory in October, recording AED7 billion in total transactions, a 54.1 percent increase compared to the same month last year, according to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The Emirate’s real estate performance underscores the strength of its economic fundamentals and sustained investor confidence, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional investment destination.

Sharjah continues to advance its sustainable and innovation-driven development model, supported by transparent legislation and stable governance. Its comprehensive investment ecosystem has created a favourable environment for both domestic and international investors.

In October, a total of 12,539 real estate transactions were executed, covering approximately 15.3 million square feet in traded sales area. These figures highlight Sharjah’s growing investment inflows across multiple regions and sectors.

Sales transactions reached 1,964, accounting for 15.7 percent of total transactions, confirming continued demand for real estate assets.

The department recorded 599 mortgage transactions worth AED2.2 billion, representing 4.8 percent of total transactions, reflecting strong confidence among financial institutions and investors.

Initial sale contracts totalled 1,307, or 10.4 percent of all transactions, while 6,315 property statements were issued, representing 50.4 percent. Ownership deeds numbered 2,354, or 18.7 percent, underscoring continued activity in a transparent, well-regulated market.

Sales spanned 120 areas across the Emirate, covering residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural lands. Of these, 1,164 transactions involved lands, 414 for built-in lands, and 386 were for units in towers.

“Industrial Area 3” recorded the highest-value deal of the month, a land sale worth AED77.7 million. “Al Mamzar” witnessed the largest mortgage transaction, valued at AED386 million, demonstrating solid confidence in the Emirate’s property market.

In Sharjah city, 1,710 sales transactions were registered. “Al-Sehma” led with 326 transactions, followed by “Muwaileh Commercial” with 209, “Tilal” with 163 and “Al-Sajaa Industrial Area” with 148.

In terms of trading value, “Al-Sajaa Industrial Area” ranked first with AED559.6 million, followed by “Tilal” at AED359.8 million, “Umm Fanain” at AED280.3 million and “Muwaileh Commercial” at AED255.3 million.

In the Central Region, 202 sales transactions were recorded, with “Industrial Area 3” leading both in volume and value, totalling 98 transactions worth AED240.9 million.

Khor Fakkan registered 26 sales, led by “Al-Haray Industrial Area” with six transactions, while “Hay Al-Ghazeer” recorded the highest trading value at AED5 million.

In Kalba, 24 transactions were completed, with “Al-Tarif 5” leading in both activity and value at AED3.4 million.