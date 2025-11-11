Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women launches midwifery programme at Mbera Camp in Mauritania

NOUAKCHOTT, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sheikha Fatima Fund for Women Refugee has launched a midwifery and reproductive health training programme for refugee women at the Mbera Camp in Mauritania, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Honourary President of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The initiative is being implemented in cooperation with the ERC, the Mauritanian Ministry of Health, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the National Higher School of Health Sciences, and the Union of Mauritanian Academics and Intellectuals.

The six-month programme aims to raise awareness of maternal and reproductive health among refugees and train qualified participants to provide comprehensive care for women during pregnancy, childbirth and postnatal periods.

Graduates will receive accredited certificates as midwifery practitioners from the Mauritanian Ministry of Health.

Training topics include reproductive and mental health awareness, health education, maternal and child nutrition, and reproductive rights.

Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi, Minister of State and Chairperson of the Supreme Committee of the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Women Refugee, said the programme responds to the growing need for maternal and child healthcare in refugee communities, where women often face limited access to safe and specialised medical services.

She said selected participants would receive practical training in midwifery under the supervision of reproductive health experts in line with international humanitarian and medical standards.

Al Shamsi added that the fund, established by Sheikha Fatima, aims to empower refugee women and improve their access to education, healthcare and livelihood opportunities to help them live with dignity and security.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, ERC Secretary-General, said the programme reflects Sheikha Fatima’s vision to strengthen healthcare and social support systems for women, particularly refugees who face severe challenges during displacement.

He said the initiative is a comprehensive humanitarian response that supports maternal and newborn health and reduces mortality rates by providing preventive and postnatal care.

Al Mazrouei added that Sheikha Fatima’s initiatives offer a model for empowering women and protecting vulnerable groups through innovative, sustainable solutions. The Red Crescent, he said, will continue working with national and international partners to expand healthcare services for refugee mothers and children and raise health awareness in vulnerable communities.