Russia's Young Scientists Congress unites tradition, innovation

MOSCOW, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The V Young Scientists Congress will take place from 26th to 28th November on the Sirius Federal Territory, Russia, with more than 5,500 applications submitted so far, including from 70 foreign countries, according to TV BRICS.

The Congress is the central annual event of the Decade of Science and Technology in Russia, announced by President Vladimir Putin. It brings together young scientists, engineers, competition winners, grant recipients, students, and schoolchildren from Russia and other countries, as well as representatives of business and state corporations.

This year’s programme coincides with the 80th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear industry and will include sessions dedicated to energy and the role of science in advancing the sector.

“At the Congress, we will discuss not only achievements in the field of energy, but also the energy of knowledge and the energy of cooperation needed to build new mechanisms for the development of science in our country and around the world,” said Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and Head of the Working Group on the Preparation and Holding of the Congress.

The event’s programme focuses on four main tracks: “Major challenges: the impetus of the development", "Decade of science and technology initiatives: energy of generations", "Future potential: personnel, tools, and infrastructure", and "Interaction fields: international cooperation".

For the first time, the business section will include a feedback format allowing young scientists to address questions directly to government officials, business leaders, and heads of major research and educational institutions.

A new track titled “Constants of Science: Lectures by Leading Scientists” will also be introduced, featuring laureates of the State Prize of the Russian Federation and other top national science awards. A children’s science forum and a BRICS forum on social and humanitarian research will also take place.

The first Young Scientists Congress took place in Sirius in 2021, becoming one of the key events of the Year of Science and Technology in Russia.