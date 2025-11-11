ADNEC Group hosts 20 global events in single week

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon company, will host 20 international and local events this week across its world-class venues in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and London, reaffirming its leading role in the global events and exhibitions industry.

The portfolio includes the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, ADNEC Centre Al Ain, ExCeL London and the London Business Centre.

Bringing together leading experts, innovators and decision-makers from around the world, these events span vital sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, education, healthcare, fashion, sport and energy.

By providing integrated platforms for knowledge exchange, innovation and international collaboration, ADNEC Group continues to cement its position as a key driver in the regional and global events industry.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will feature a dynamic line-up of events combining innovation, education, professional excellence and sport. Among these is the Asia-Pacific Robocup, which gathers teams from various countries to compete in robotics and artificial intelligence. Other highlights include the Waad Al Raqi Exhibition, showcasing the latest fashion trends, and the Abu Dhabi Jewellery and Watch Show, one of the region’s premier specialist exhibitions.

The centre will also host the Higher Colleges of Technology graduation ceremony, the Emirates Labour Market Leadership Awards and the Best of Critical Care Middle East Conference, which gathers leading healthcare professionals from across the region.

At ADNEC Centre Al Ain, the spotlight will shine on two major sporting events: the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship, for fans of combat and physical sports, and Warriors UAE 65, which brings together elite international fighters, reflecting the region’s vibrant sporting scene.

ExCeL London will serve as the epicentre for a series of specialised events spanning business, smart technology, logistics and e-commerce.

Among the highlights are the Business Show, the Professional Development & Rehabilitation Expo, the Smart Retail Tech Expo, the Supply Chain & Logistics Expo, the Packaging & Fulfilment for E-Commerce Expo and the Global Launch Event.

ExCeL will also host the Risk Europe Conference, the Event Tech Expo, the Global White Label Expo, the Association of Event Centres Conference, and the interactive “Last Days of Pompeii” exhibition, running until March next year.

London Business Centre will host the seasonal event called The Good Life for the Home Economy, in collaboration with the Rural Life Market. This festival celebration will offer visitors a quintessentially British holiday experience, combining shopping and entertainment in a traditional setting.

ADNEC Group continues to reinforce its ongoing commitment to supporting innovation, facilitating professional networking and delivering enriching experiences that benefit various economic and cultural sectors.