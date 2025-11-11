Oman secures seat on UNESCO's International Coordinating Council

TASHKENT, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Oman has been elected as a member of the International Coordinating Council of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme.

The country, represented by its Environment Authority, will serve on the Council for the term from 2025 to 2029. The election took place on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Republic of Uzbekistan.

The election highlights Oman’s continuous efforts to promote environmental sustainability and reflects its commitment to achieving a balance between national development and the preservation of ecosystems, in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The MAB Programme works to foster scientific and research cooperation among member states, concentrating on expanding nature reserves, conserving biological diversity, and tackling climate change challenges through sustainable innovation.

Oman has previously achieved international recognition within the programme by successfully integrating two sites, the Al Sareen Nature Reserve and the Jabal Akhdar Scenic Reserve, into the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves.



