Bahrain secures membership on UNESCO Institute for Statistics board

MANAMA, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain secured a membership on the Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Institute for Statistics.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the announcement was made on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, where Dr. Shaikha Abdullah Mafiz, Director of Strategic Planning at the Ministry of Education, the Kingdom’s nominee, was elected to the Board of the Institute for Statistics.

This accomplishment represents international recognition of the competence and expertise of Bahraini professionals in educational statistics and strategic planning.