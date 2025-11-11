Government Experience Exchange Office explores promoting UAE–Montenegro partnership in government modernisation

DUBAI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the official visit to Podgorica, the UAE Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs held discussions to explore new opportunities for cooperation and deepen the partnership with the Government of Montenegro in the field of government modernisation.

During the visit, Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, led the UAE delegation and met with several Montenegrin ministers and senior officials.

The visit aimed to expand and reinforce the strategic partnership between the two nations under the Government Experience Exchange Programme.

Throughout the visit, a series of meetings addressed prospects for collaboration and sharing expertise in key areas including government development, digital governance, innovation, technology, energy, digital transformation, public services, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, crisis and emergency management, tourism, and aviation.

These discussions follow up on the Cooperation Agreement on Government Experience Exchange signed during the World Governments Summit 2025 last February.

Abdulla Lootah underscored that the partnership between the UAE and Montenegro in government modernisation enjoys the full support of both countries’ leaderships. “The visit offered a valuable platform to explore future pathways of collaboration in the most impactful areas of government framework and society development,” he added.

Lootah highlighted that the meetings focused on enhancing experience exchange and sharing experiences in areas of mutual interest, while reviewing leading models and best practices developed by both governments. He emphasised both sides’ shared vision to accelerate modernisation, digital transformation, and institutional capacity-building through long-term, sustainable partnerships.

The visit included a meeting with Maraš Dukaj, Minister of Public Administration, to review best practices in digital transformation, government accelerators, and performance systems. Another meeting with Danilo Šaranović, Minister of Interior, highlighted Montenegro’s advancements in internal security systems, digital ID, and cybersecurity.

Lootah further met Valentina Radulović, Director-General of the Science and Technology Park, to discuss innovation ecosystems and tech entrepreneurship projects in Montenegro and opportunities for collaboration in innovation accelerators and digital entrepreneurship. Further discussions with Ivana Janković, Director of the Innovation Directorate, focused on national innovation support programs and policy exchange mechanisms.

Meetings with Matija Medojević, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mining, covered cooperation in sustainable energy, green transition, and climate-oriented technologies. Another session with Zorana Sekulović, Director-General of the Directorate of Oil and Gas, reviewed the UAE’s experience in natural resource management and energy efficiency frameworks.

A meeting with Vuk Žižić, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, explored knowledge-sharing opportunities in sustainable tourism and global destination promotion. Another meeting with Dragana Janinović, Director-General of the Digital Health Directorate, outlined potential collaboration in healthcare digital transformation and sharing experience in e-health systems.

Finally, Lootah met with Milica Perišić, Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister, to discuss frameworks for broadening future cooperation in experience exchange.

Launched in 2018, the Government Experience Exchange Programme aims to share best practices and successful government experiences with partner nations, fostering collaboration in modernisation and development. Since its inception, the programme has established partnerships with many countries worldwide, building institutional capabilities and improving government performance through strategic planning, service excellence, and innovation-driven initiatives.