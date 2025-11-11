GCAA hosts 'Bridge of Generations in Aviation' event

DUBAI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), under the umbrella of the “Love Your Sky” campaign, organised the “Bridge of Generations in Aviation” event, aimed at strengthening communication between different generations in the civil aviation sector and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The event brought together long-standing aviation experts alongside creative university students in interactive sessions designed to transfer knowledge and prepare outstanding national talents for the future.

The event was attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, Maitha Mohammed Al Shamsi, CEO of the Social Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), alongside a group of senior officials, academics, and students interested in the sector.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said, "The 'Bridge of Generations in Aviation' event reflects one of the core pillars of the UAE’s development journey, where progress is not measured by material achievements alone but by our ability to transfer knowledge and experience across generations. When the ambition of youth meets the wisdom of pioneers, a bridge of inspiration is built that carries our nation forward with confidence toward the future."

She added, "Building and empowering people lies at the heart of our leadership’s vision. At the Community Development Authority, we believe that investing in people begins with fostering values of connection, giving, and belonging. The interaction we witnessed today between leaders and the new generation in the civil aviation sector embodies an inspiring national model of harmony between experience and aspiration, affirming that sustainable development begins with believing in people and their ability to continue the nation’s journey of excellence and giving."

Speaking at the opening of the event, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said, "The title of the event, Bridge of Generations in Aviation, reflects a fundamental philosophy we believe in within the UAE: true progress is achieved when previous generations engage with youth to exchange knowledge and ambition. Seeing our youth today confidently presenting their ideas reflects a promising future for the sector."

He added, "The civil aviation sector in our country has always been a model of continuous development, from expanding airports to updating regulations and enhancing the quality of air services. Throughout my long career in this sector, I have witnessed how the UAE has transformed into a global aviation hub and observed the significant efforts of national cadres at every stage of this journey. The active engagement of youth today, through initiatives such as the Youth Summit organised by GCAA at ICAO’s General Assembly and ongoing interactive workshops, demonstrates that we have a new generation of innovators ready to continue this journey with confidence and passion”.

He stressed, “We look forward to a future that combines the experience of established professionals with the ambition of young talent, and their ability to harness modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, as an essential part of planning, operations, and enhancing efficiency and accuracy, thereby building the future of aviation on solid scientific foundations that merge expertise with innovation."

Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority, said, “The ‘Bridge of Generations in Aviation’ event embodies the UAE’s vision of investing in people and fostering knowledge and human connection across generations. The rich knowledge and experience held by our national cadres represent a valuable resource that should be passed on to the youth, enhancing their ability to innovate, create, and actively contribute to sustainable development."

She added, "At the Community Development Authority, we emphasise that empowering individuals goes beyond financial or professional support; it also involves building an integrated system of values and practices that reinforce a culture of giving and social responsibility. What we witnessed today through the dialogue and interaction between leaders and the new generation reflects the spirit of cooperation and a shared commitment to continuing the legacy of leadership established by the founding fathers, while envisioning a more prosperous future for our nation.”

The event hosted more than 180 university students from various colleges, with aviation experts sharing their diverse experiences through interactive dialogue sessions, including open discussions with youth about the future of the sector and its promising opportunities. The event reflects GCAA’s commitment to fostering communication between generations and preparing distinguished national talents in civil aviation.