UAE Aviation Safety Conference 2025 concludes in Dubai

DUBAI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Aviation Safety Conference 2025, organised by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), concluded in Dubai under the theme “AI and the Future of Aviation Safety: Intelligent Skies, Safer Flights.

Held over two days and attended by more than 220 participants, the conference brought together more than 18 distinguished speakers and experts from across the UAE’s civil aviation community.

Through 10 engaging sessions, participants explored the growing intersection between artificial intelligence (AI) and aviation safety, highlighting both the significant opportunities and the emerging challenges of integrating AI into safety-critical systems.

Discussions throughout the conference emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced partnership between human expertise and intelligent systems, ensuring that technology supports, rather than replaces, human decision-making in safety operations.

Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, stated, “The United Arab Emirates is steadily building one of the most advanced and trusted aviation safety systems in the world. With an ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit score of 98.86 percent, among the highest globally, the UAE continues to demonstrate that safety is not just a regulatory requirement, it is the foundation of our aviation system and a source of national pride."

He added, “As artificial intelligence reshapes the aviation landscape, it introduces both new challenges and powerful new tools. AI compels us to rethink how we assess risk, make decisions, and ensure accountability. At the same time, it empowers us to anticipate hazards before they occur and strengthen our ability to keep our skies safer than ever before.”

The conference announced the winners of the “Safety Marathon”, an initiative launched by the GCAA to promote healthy competition across the aviation sector, encourage innovative safety practices, and embed a strong safety culture within organizations. This year’s winners included: Etihad Airways in the Innovation category, Roder in the Customer Experience category, and Dubai Airports in the Operational Efficiency category.

The conference also included a recognition ceremony for the partners and sponsors of the UAE participation in the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly, in appreciation of their role in supporting the UAE’s participation and strengthening its presence in the global aviation sector, included: Emirates Airlines, flydubai, Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Mobility Center, Abu Dhabi Aviation, Etihad Aviation Training, Archer, and Choppershoot.