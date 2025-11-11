ne'ma continues collaboration with Taste of Abu Dhabi for second consecutive year

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- ne’ma, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, has announced its continued partnership with Taste of Abu Dhabi as the festival’s official Food Waste Reduction Partner for the 2025 edition, which will take place from 14th to 16th November at Gateway Park North, Yas Island.

The collaboration, now in its second year, supports ne’ma’s mission to cut food waste and encourage responsible consumption nationwide.

During the three-day event, which expects over 19,000 visitors, ne’ma will work with chefs, restaurants, and vendors to manage food waste and educate the public on sustainable habits. The initiative has joined forces with UAE start-up ReLoop by Ecyclex to compost food waste collected at the event, producing nutrient-rich compost for local farms.

The initiative builds on ne’ma’s Climate-Conscious UAE Zero Food Waste Event Guide, launched in 2024, which provides event organisers with ten actionable steps to plan and manage sustainable, waste-conscious events. The guide has already been applied across several major Abu Dhabi events, including the IUCN World Conservation Congress and Al Hosn Festival, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Khuloud Hasan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer at Emirates Foundation and Secretary-General of ne’ma’s Steering Committee, said the partnership reflects ne’ma’s commitment to measurable and scalable impact. “Large public events can accelerate the shift from awareness to everyday action in kitchens, homes, and supply chains,” she said. “With the Zero Waste Events Guide now available to organisers nationwide, we are standardising circular practices, improving data on food waste, and working with partners to help halve food waste by 2030.”

In 2024, ne’ma’s collaboration with Taste of Abu Dhabi diverted 310 kilograms of food waste from landfill, prevented 787 kilograms of CO₂e emissions, and produced 62 kilograms of compost. The 2025 edition aims to expand these results through enhanced composting, improved data collection, and deeper visitor engagement.

Victoria Burn, Event Director of Taste of Abu Dhabi, said the partnership highlights the event’s commitment to sustainability. “With ne’ma’s expertise, we’re raising the bar for responsible festival operations through better waste sorting, smarter menus, food rescue, and transparent reporting,” she said.

Through its advocacy, partnerships, and public outreach, ne’ma continues to lead a nationwide movement to value food as a vital resource, aligning with the UAE Food Security Strategy 2051 and Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 to create a future where no food is wasted.