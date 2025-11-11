MoHAP enhances collaboration with Spain in human organ, tissue donation, transplantation

BARCELONA, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has concluded an official visit to Spain aimed at strengthening international cooperation in organ donation and transplantation, in line with the UAE’s national goals to enhance global partnerships and improve quality of life.

Led by Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Health Regulation Sector and Supervisor of the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Hayat), the delegation included Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues; Dr. Maria Gomez, Director of the National Centre for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues; and Dr. Fathia Al Awadhi, Supervisor of Organ Transplantation Training Programmes in the UAE.

The delegation held meetings with leading academic and medical institutions specialising in organ donation and transplantation, and discussions on the exchange of expertise and adoption of the latest international medical technologies and best practices.

They visited the University of Barcelona’s CREATIO centre, where they reviewed pioneering research in cellular therapy, regenerative medicine, and gene therapy, and toured the university’s advanced laboratories, among the most prominent in Europe.

The delegation also visited the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona to learn about the hospital’s organ transplant coordination unit, organ preservation technologies, and advanced practices such as Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD) and Ex-situ Perfusion, which increase the success rate of transplant operations. Both parties discussed introducing a DCD programme in the UAE to expand organ donation, reduce waiting lists, and save more lives through transplants of vital organs such as the liver, kidneys, and lungs.

In addition, the delegation held a meeting with the DTI Foundation, a leading international institution in organ transplantation, to explore future collaboration in training, research, and technology. The foundation shared insights into its educational and research programmes, organ preservation systems, and biomedical research advancements.

Dr. Amin Al Amiri said the visit reflects the UAE’s commitment to building a world-class healthcare system supported by global partnerships. He noted that the Hayat programme embodies the nation’s humanitarian values and dedication to saving lives, enhancing health sustainability, and developing national expertise by adopting international best practices in organ donation and transplantation.