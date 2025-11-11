ADNIC posts AED354.7 million net profit in 9M'2025, up 15.2%

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) reported a net profit before tax of AED395 million for the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 15.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Profit after tax for the period reached AED354.7 million, representing growth of 15.2 percent.

Gross written premiums exceeded AED7.207 billion, up 17.4 percent year on year, while the company maintained a combined ratio of 93.2 percent.

During the third quarter, ADNIC announced a long-term strategic partnership with Allianz Trade in the Middle East, aimed at expanding access to trade credit insurance solutions in the UAE.

The partnership enables companies to protect their cash flows, reduce customer default risks, and explore new markets with greater confidence.

The company reaffirmed its continued investment in the responsible integration of artificial intelligence technologies across its value chain to enhance efficiency and improve customer experience.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said the company’s strong performance during the first nine months of 2025 reflects the resilience of its business model and the success of its strategic growth initiatives. He added that the company will continue to expand its core operations, supported by disciplined underwriting and prudent investments, while maintaining its focus on delivering sustainable value to shareholders and reinforcing its role as a key contributor to the UAE’s economic growth.

Charalampos Mylonas, CEO of ADNIC, said the new partnership with Allianz Trade marks an important step in expanding the company’s specialised insurance offerings.

Total insurance revenue during the first nine months of the year reached AED6.1 billion, compared to AED5.2 billion during the same period last year, reflecting year-on-year growth of 16.1 percent.

Net investment income rose to AED223.3 million, an increase of 10.4 percent compared to last year.