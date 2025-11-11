SEC approves organisational structure of Judicial Department

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council.

During the meeting, SEC discussed Sharjah’s development plans and their implementation in coordination with all concerned entities to enhance the quality of life and ensure the well-being of all members of the community. It also reviewed the continuation of Sharjah’s pioneering initiatives dedicated to serving humanity.

SEC approved the general organisational structure of the Judicial Department, aimed at establishing a strong and solid foundation for the judicial system to effectively fulfil its mission of upholding justice and protecting rights through distinguished judicial services.

SEC reviewed a report on the Age-Friendly Sharjah programme, which forms part of an integrated social framework inspired by the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The programme reflects Sharjah’s ongoing commitment to community service, with particular attention to senior citizens through innovative initiatives that enable them to live with dignity, comfort, and social, health, and financial stability.

The report highlighted Sharjah’s continued compliance with the World Health Organization’s Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities standards. Sharjah became the first Arab city in the Middle East to obtain membership in this network in 2016, achieving an impressive 91 percent implementation of global standards in 2023 — reaffirming its leadership in providing exceptional services for senior citizens.

The report also presented the strategic plan (2024–2026) to maintain and strengthen Sharjah’s membership in the Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities. The plan aims to further enhance Sharjah’s position among the world’s leading age-friendly cities and sustain its leadership in offering a comprehensive, sustainable, and inclusive environment for the elderly across health, social, economic, and urban dimensions.

The report also noted that Sharjah continues to showcase its pioneering social practices and age-inclusive initiatives at international platforms, where it is recognised as a model for progressive and human-centred social development.